The Opposite of What you see here is Jesus Christ. The Gospel of Good, Honesty, Justice, Life, Liberty Holy True, Righteousness of God.This movie is about the Occult, Murderers, Who Worship the Devil and Have turned their country from Worshipping Almighty God to using ***Alchemy***: Making material, paper and ink into gold and silver coins, money. ***The root of "evil*** is love of Money: Counterfeiting Money

as·sas·sin noun plural noun: assassins

a murderer of an important person in a surprise attack for political or religious reasons.

Similar: murderer, terrorist

killer, executioner, gunman, butcher, slaughterer, liquidator, exterminator

terminator, hitman, contract man, hired gun, button man, slayer, homicide

HISTORICAL

a member of the Nizari branch of Ismaili Muslims at the time of the Crusades, when the newly established sect ruled part of northern Persia (1094–1256). They were renowned as militant fanatics, and were popularly reputed to use hashish before going on murder missions.

oc·cult Occult

Medicine, Astronomy

noun supernatural, mystical, or magical beliefs, practices, or phenomena.

"a secret society to study alchemy and the occult"

Similar: the supernatural, the paranormal,supernaturalism, magic, black magic

witchcraft, sorcery, necromancy, wizardry, the black arts, Kabbalah, cabbalism

occultism, diabolism, devil worship, devilry

voodoo, hoodoo, white magic, witchery, witching, orenda

mysticism, makutu, theurgy

adjective

1. of, involving, or relating to supernatural, mystical, or magical powers or phenomena.

"a follower of occult practices similar to voodoo"

2. MEDICINE (of a disease or process) not accompanied by readily discernible signs or symptoms.

THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI (THE MOVIE)

Jeff Hayes Director/Producer

Based on Fauci Oct 22, 2022

Film producer Jeff Hays details his new documentary , "The Real Anthony Fauci" and explains why he believes the policies advanced by the retiring White House Chief Medical Advisor devastated America and the world.

New Documentary Alleges Anthony Fauci 'Devastated America' and the World

Children’s Health Defense Announces the Premiere of ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ Movie

Washington, D.C. — From award-winning filmmaker Jeff Hays, in partnership with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), comes a documentary based on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s New York Times best-selling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” The film pulls back the curtain on Fauci’s past and present atrocities, revealing the truth behind the corruption and lies of “America’s Doctor.” The film premieres for FREE today and will run until Oct. 27.

“The Real Anthony Fauci” movie details Fauci’s 50+ year career within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), outlining his pattern of misconduct — his suppression of scientific evidence, disastrous COVID-19 pandemic response, the history of his devastating abuse, torture and medical experimentation on children and animals, his deep conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry and his twenty-year business partnership with Bill Gates — plus more.

Children’s Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

Your support is essential to CHD’s successful mission.

https://www.ageofautism.com/2022/10/childrens-health-defense-announces-the-premiere-of-the-real-anthony-fauci-movie.html