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BIG CONSTRUCTION CORPS. CONTINUE TO DEFY LAWS EMPLOYING 1000S OF ILLEGALS, NOT CHECKED FOR TB ETC.
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90 views • March 05, 2022
EMBREY
CORPORATE HQ
1020 NE Loop 410, Suite 700
San Antonio, TX 78209
Phone: 210.824.6044
LUXURY CONDO CONSTRUCTION SITE AT:
Scottsdale road & Paradise Lane
Date/Time: Saturday March 5th 2022.
Summary: I observed about 50 workers on site apparently separate subcontractor crews. One small father and sons truck crew white speaking english. One white site worker. 0 african american workers. Approximately 46 separate all latino crews(2) on site speaking spanish only. No workers observed were observing covid safety precautions mandated by cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix.
I audit another major luxury condo development site. Unusually, I did find some legal US citizen white employees(subcontractors)but I also found major subcontractors on the site employing all foreign(probable illegal aliens)in their entire work crews. These crews would not answer me in English and didn't understand any of my questions such as "Why are they not wearing face diapers and taking the "vaccines" when so many US citizens are being forced to do. I also observed no white US citizens in their work crews and not one african(WHERE'S BLM, NAACP??), or native american on the entire site.
On over 150 sites I've audited, I haven't found one african american worker and very few(less than 10% white US citizen workers).
Apparently, most of these large developer contractors are paying bribes to politicians so they can break our Iaws with impunity, as well as denying thousands of better qualified, legal US citizens work.
Also, I have never seen ICE, DHS enforcing any employment laws on 100s of these construction sites in the Southwest US. I have also never observed any federal, state or city dept. of health workers checking/testing the illegal, mostly latin american, foreign workers for carrying deadly, highly contagious diseases like TB(epidemic in latin america), Yellow Fever, Malaria and Ebola!
Remember, though, the so called "health" depts. will force/mandate only US citizens wear dangerous face diapers(cause lung infections) and take experimental, deadly, big pharma injections erroneously referred to as "vaccines."
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Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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CORPORATE HQ
1020 NE Loop 410, Suite 700
San Antonio, TX 78209
Phone: 210.824.6044
LUXURY CONDO CONSTRUCTION SITE AT:
Scottsdale road & Paradise Lane
Date/Time: Saturday March 5th 2022.
Summary: I observed about 50 workers on site apparently separate subcontractor crews. One small father and sons truck crew white speaking english. One white site worker. 0 african american workers. Approximately 46 separate all latino crews(2) on site speaking spanish only. No workers observed were observing covid safety precautions mandated by cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix.
I audit another major luxury condo development site. Unusually, I did find some legal US citizen white employees(subcontractors)but I also found major subcontractors on the site employing all foreign(probable illegal aliens)in their entire work crews. These crews would not answer me in English and didn't understand any of my questions such as "Why are they not wearing face diapers and taking the "vaccines" when so many US citizens are being forced to do. I also observed no white US citizens in their work crews and not one african(WHERE'S BLM, NAACP??), or native american on the entire site.
On over 150 sites I've audited, I haven't found one african american worker and very few(less than 10% white US citizen workers).
Apparently, most of these large developer contractors are paying bribes to politicians so they can break our Iaws with impunity, as well as denying thousands of better qualified, legal US citizens work.
Also, I have never seen ICE, DHS enforcing any employment laws on 100s of these construction sites in the Southwest US. I have also never observed any federal, state or city dept. of health workers checking/testing the illegal, mostly latin american, foreign workers for carrying deadly, highly contagious diseases like TB(epidemic in latin america), Yellow Fever, Malaria and Ebola!
Remember, though, the so called "health" depts. will force/mandate only US citizens wear dangerous face diapers(cause lung infections) and take experimental, deadly, big pharma injections erroneously referred to as "vaccines."
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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