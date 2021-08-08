Charlotte Iserbyt - The Secret History Of Western Education

Iserbyt is the supreme and complete whistleblower on the deliberate dumbing down

of America, by the use of the U.S. Department of Education.



Iserbyt served as Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Education research and Improvement (OERI), U.S. Department of Education, during the first Reagan Administration, where she first blew the whistle on a major technology initiative which would control curriculum in American's classrooms.



Iserbyt is a former school board director in Camden, Main and was co-founder and research analyst of Guardians of Education for Main (GEM) from 1978-2000.



She has also served in the American Red Cross on Guam and Japan during the Korean War, and in the United States Foreign Service in Belgium and in the Republic of South Africa. Iserbyt is a speaker and writer, best known for her 1985 booklet Back to Basics Reform or OBE: Skinnerian International Curriculum and her 1989 pamphlet Soviets in the Classroom: America's Latest Education Fad which covered the details of the U.S.-Soviet and Carnegie-Soviet Education Agreements which remain in effect to this day.



She was a freelance writer and has had articles published in Human Events, The Washington Times, The Bangor Daily News, and included in the record of Congressional hearings.