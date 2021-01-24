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"The Great American Lie" - Tre Porter - Truth Hip Hop
The Blunt Truth
The Blunt Truth
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154 views • January 24, 2021
Tre Porter "The Great American Lie"

Released: March 25, 2010

https://youtu.be/j-Cgb5tzv90

https://youtube.com/c/Glowstix

Section 107 of the Copyright Act defines fair use as follows:

[T]he fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include --

the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;
the nature of the copyrighted work;
the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole;
and the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.
Keywords
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