BrightLearn - Climate Change: The Facts 2017 Edited by Jennifer Marohasy

"Climate Change: The Facts 2017," edited by Jennifer Marohasy, is a provocative collection of essays by prominent climate skeptics that challenges the mainstream narrative on climate change. The book argues that climate change is a natural phenomenon, citing historical evidence of cyclical climate variations long before human existence. Contributors like Ian Plimer and Dr. Nicola Scafetta emphasize the influence of natural cycles, such as solar luminosity and lunar gravitational effects, on climate patterns. The book also critiques the overestimation of CO2's impact on temperature, suggesting that the climate's sensitivity to CO2 has been exaggerated due to speculative models and inadequate experimental foundations in radiative physics. Additionally, it addresses the issue of ocean acidification, with Dr. Peter Ridd criticizing the selective reporting of science and highlighting the resilience of corals to adapt to changing conditions. The authors advocate for the positive effects of increased atmospheric CO2 on plant productivity and argue that global warming has done more good than harm, such as contributing to the "greening" of the planet. The book also criticizes the lack of quality assurance in science, particularly in policy science and calls for a more rigorous audit of research. Ultimately, "Climate Change: The Facts 2017" encourages critical thinking and open debate, urging a deeper understanding of the science behind climate change and a more balanced approach to addressing it.





