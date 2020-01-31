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Sunday Superstitions - Original Music Handpan
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12 views • January 31, 2020
Here's an original song on that started out on my handpan. I added a few percussion tracks as well as a Morin Khuur drone and bass track. Once the base song was done I improvised a couple guitar tracks via my g&l asat. The improvisation ended as my fiance got back from work and made noise opening the door at the end lol.
The overall mood reminds me of people observing various sunday superstitions, then forgetting about them for the rest of the week. Thanks for listening :-)
The overall mood reminds me of people observing various sunday superstitions, then forgetting about them for the rest of the week. Thanks for listening :-)
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