My Top NON-NEGOTIABLES For FUNDAMENTAL HEALTH

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#fundamentalhealth #nonnegotiable #cultivatingchange
Cultivating a baseline of heath can be difficult with the constant bombardment of to-dos in our modern world, and I don't even have kids (how do you parents do it???)
I find that most people know exactly what they should do, in general, if they want to feel on top of their game, but executing is another story. There can be plenty of flexibility and personalization in everyone's health journey, but there have to be a couple things THAT ARE NON-NEGOTIABLE. That you do not get an option of skipping. These are the categories & practices that I will feel like trash if I do not do, every day.
They are the roots by which you anchor yourself against life's unpredictability, stressors, and chaos.
My top 5 Non-Negotiable Needs to Bulletproof Health:
00:00 Intro
01:47 1. Nutrition
04:50 2. Sleep/Recovery
07:36 3. Movement
11:15 4. Nature (Sun)
14:15 5. Breathwork
Studies Referenced:
Beta Amyloid: https://bit.ly/38r8Qk8
Forest Exposure: https://bit.ly/3mKppj7
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Creds:
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY
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