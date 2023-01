Alex Jones Full Show 1/20/23 The Mask Is Off at Davos

The Mask Is Off – Davos Reveals Sinister Agenda to Enact World Government, Desperate Globalists Admit “NWO Failing” – FRIDAY FULL SHOW 01/20/23

Tune in for this special edition broadcast that includes Judge Andrew Napolitano in-studio! Also arriving in-studio is Covid-19 mega whistleblower/insider Dr. Andrew Huff! Do NOT miss this! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041