Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden’s disastrous border failure
channel image
NewsClips
3778 Subscribers
32 views
Published 13 hours ago

Joe Biden is about to embark on the fight of his life when he contends for another term of presidency at the end of this year. But there’s one issue that could be Biden’s undoing. That issue is the border. Many commentators say the border crisis is Joe Biden’s biggest failure as president, reflecting his weak grip on power and inability to lead. And this failure is translating to record low polling numbers for the President. Sky News All Stars Kristin Tate, Rita Panahi and Liz Storer dissect Biden’s border failure and analyse if it will be the issue that costs Joe Biden another term in office.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket