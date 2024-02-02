Joe Biden’s disastrous border failure

Joe Biden is about to embark on the fight of his life when he contends for another term of presidency at the end of this year. But there’s one issue that could be Biden’s undoing. That issue is the border. Many commentators say the border crisis is Joe Biden’s biggest failure as president, reflecting his weak grip on power and inability to lead. And this failure is translating to record low polling numbers for the President. Sky News All Stars Kristin Tate, Rita Panahi and Liz Storer dissect Biden’s border failure and analyse if it will be the issue that costs Joe Biden another term in office.







