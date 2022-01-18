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Applying A Skeptical Lens To The COVID-19 Vaccination Narrative With Dr. James Lyons-Weiler
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110 views • January 18, 2022
There is no question that we are living in unprecedented times with the ongoing public health crisis that is COVID-19. As we continue to deal with this pandemic, it seems that the stance on vaccination that governments and big pharma are taking is very black or white, leaving very little room for open discourse.
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, who is the president and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK), a nonprofit organization that conducts research in the interest of the public. Dr. Lyons-Weiler has a bachelor's degree in zoology, a doctoral degree in ecology, evolution, and conservation biology, and a postdoctoral degree in computational molecular biology. He has been a front-line researcher for the COVID-19 pandemic, and he shares his thoughts and findings regarding how the vaccine is affecting society.
Listen now to learn more about:
1) The various degrees of COVID-19 vaccine injury, and why it’s not being discussed.
2) The importance of early treatment of COVID-19, and why it’s not being provided.
3) The efficacy of shutdowns in the effort to curb the spread of the disease.
Learn about this, and much more in this skeptical yet enlightening episode.
To research more on this subject, Dr. Lyons-Weiler recommends visiting Ipaknowledge.org, as well as his personal medical blog popularrationalism.substack.com. Additionally, for online courses regarding these matters, he recommends using the resources at ipak-edu.org. for a limited time, Finding Genius Podcast listeners can get up to $800 off MSRP on Echelon workout products. To receive this exclusive podcast discount, text GENIUS to 818181. Message and data rates may apply, see terms for details.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, who is the president and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK), a nonprofit organization that conducts research in the interest of the public. Dr. Lyons-Weiler has a bachelor's degree in zoology, a doctoral degree in ecology, evolution, and conservation biology, and a postdoctoral degree in computational molecular biology. He has been a front-line researcher for the COVID-19 pandemic, and he shares his thoughts and findings regarding how the vaccine is affecting society.
Listen now to learn more about:
1) The various degrees of COVID-19 vaccine injury, and why it’s not being discussed.
2) The importance of early treatment of COVID-19, and why it’s not being provided.
3) The efficacy of shutdowns in the effort to curb the spread of the disease.
Learn about this, and much more in this skeptical yet enlightening episode.
To research more on this subject, Dr. Lyons-Weiler recommends visiting Ipaknowledge.org, as well as his personal medical blog popularrationalism.substack.com. Additionally, for online courses regarding these matters, he recommends using the resources at ipak-edu.org. for a limited time, Finding Genius Podcast listeners can get up to $800 off MSRP on Echelon workout products. To receive this exclusive podcast discount, text GENIUS to 818181. Message and data rates may apply, see terms for details.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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