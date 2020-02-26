Pandemic Update, Ep. 32 Presented by GNews (https://gnews.org/)

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2020年2月25日武汉冠状病毒大流行第32集: 疫情越加严重，而政府继续提倡复工；高压之下人民之间斗争加剧；边境出现大量逃离中国的偷渡者；疫情严重影响到国际经济受到；疫情演变为全球瘟疫的警报已经拉响
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