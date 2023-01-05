PREPARE! Bill Gates Announces in 2025 We'll have Another Pandemic

So, they're flat out admitting that they, (all of the people who think people are a plague on the planet and need to be removed where only them and their cronies are in control of a much smaller amounbt of people), that they're behind the pandemic and will be behind the next one as well.
Now you know who killed all of your friends and family from either the disease, the vax, or the loss of basic freedom which resulted in their suicide.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.