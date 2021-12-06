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1525 German Peasants War - 3 Minute History
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11 views • December 06, 2021
The Great German Peasants' War, or the Deutscher Bauernkrieg in German, was a widespread popular revolt in the German-speaking areas of Central Europe, 1524-1526. At its height in the spring and summer of 1525, the conflict involved an estimated 300,000 peasants:
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