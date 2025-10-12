BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JUSTICE IS SERVED: The End of Antifa & The Deep State's Street Army
JMC Broadcasting
84 followers
98 views • 1 day ago

For years, they operated with impunity. Now, the hammer of justice has fallen. This Wartime Report covers President Trump's official designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization—a pivotal moment in the fight to save the Republic.


This video details how the deep state's militant wing, bankrolled by globalists and protected by media, has finally been cornered. Watch as we cover:


The official quote from President Trump: "Antifa is not protest. It is terrorism."


The legal mechanisms now activated to dismantle the entire network, from the street thugs to the billionaire funders.


The panic and chaos currently unfolding within their ranks.


What this means for the future of law and order in America.


The storm is here. Stand with us as we restore the Republic under God.



antifadeep statepresident trumpjusticelaw and orderdomestic terrorismstreet thugsglobalist fundingmedia protectionlegal dismantlingbillionaire fundersrepublic restorationwartime reportnetwork collapsepatriotic action
