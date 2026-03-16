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Providing Spiritual Resources, Outreach, and Prayer to Government Leaders - Kimberly Genau
Counter Culture Mom
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The leaders of our country are often criticized, scrutinized, and called out. There is an overwhelming need to directly minister to government leaders and their families. The heart and mission of Alabaster House is to provide spiritual resources to government leaders in our nation’s capital through confidential prayer, biblical devotionals, and friendship. Kimberly Genau is the executive director and founder of Alabaster House, and she has been nurturing relationships with political leaders in D.C. for 28 years. Ministering to congressional members and bridging partisan gaps by reliably providing safe spaces to connect is a big part of her mission. “Leaders in D.C. set the tone for the nation, and they have the Legislative power,” Kimberly states. “As they go, so goes America. It’s critical to reach out to our leaders missionally and provide them with spiritual resources.”



TAKEAWAYS


Register for the Leadership Summit on May 19-20 in Washington D.C. by going to AlabasterHouse.org


We must pray for our leaders: the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective (James 5:16)


Alabaster House has become a refuge on Capitol Hill and the organization works with both Democrats and Republicans


We believe a healthy faith and a healthy marriage produces healthy decisions on behalf of our nation, impacting each and every one of us



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3N1hEoD

Leadership Summit video 1: https://bit.ly/3NuhjLo

Leadership Summit video 2: https://bit.ly/4lsRHLx

Leadership Summit: https://bit.ly/4lxtHqI

Give to Alabaster House: https://www.alabasterhouse.org/give


🔗 CONNECT WITH ALABASTER HOUSE

Website: https://www.alabasterhouse.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlabasterHouseInc


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

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#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #KimberlyGenau #alabasterhouse #leadership #leadershipsummit #Kabbalah #KabbalahWisdom #KabbalahStudy #MysticalJudaism #SpiritualWisdom #KabbalahTeachings #KabbalahTeacher #KabbalahMaster #KabbalahBracelet #RedStringBracelet #RedStringBracelet #CelebrityStyle #KabbalahCelebrities #KabbalahLifestyle #LawmakersPray #PrayerInPolitics


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democratsspiritualkabbalahprayeremotionalfaithgovernmentnationprayingesotericoutreachtina griffincounter culture momkimberly genau
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