Biden Blindsided By Secretly Recorded Leaked Audio | Disastrous Meeting

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Biden Blindsided By Secretly Recorded Leaked Audio of Mayorkas with Border Patrol
Townhall's Julio Rosas obtained leaked audio of DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas speaking with Border Patrol agents.
The audio can be heard in its entirety in Julio's exclusive report:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2022/01/26/audio-recording-of-dhs-sec-mayorkas-disastrous-tense-with-yuma-border-patrol-agen-n2602386