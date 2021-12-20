Human Freedom Will Be Extinguished Forever, Unless We Act

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Brothers and sisters, please watch this video and share it widely. It is my hope that it may reach those who have not yet opened their eyes to the scale of the challenges we face. We are in a race against time and a battle against sustained, relentless propoganda. But together we can turn the tide.