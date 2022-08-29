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ARE WE LIVING UNDER A POLICE STATE WITH 24/7 SURVEILLANCE?
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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26 views • August 29, 2022

On today’s show we discuss 24/7 monitoring and ask the question ~ are we already under a police state?  

Hollywood screenwriter Thomas Althouse joins our Hollywood Decode series as we launch episode #8 of Deep Dive Into the Matrix! He can prove through forensic evidence that he wrote the original screenplay for the Blockbuster motion picture THE MATRIX. He was being groomed to be the face of the Christian Coalition by one of the biggest named evangelical leaders out there.  He has seen the dark side of both Hollywood and the christian church.  He has had his intellectual property stolen, two of his sons murdered, and all in an attempt to silence him and what he knows.  Similar to the script itself, there are many ways to look at things.  Unlike the movie, it’s the blue pill that represents truth.  Join us on this journey to find out why that is on today’s show, Deep Dive Into the Matrix with Thomas Althouse.  

You can see all of the court files, documents, and document proof at https://redpillrising.com 

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police statethe matrixbeauty for ashespat robertsonthomas althousethe 700 clubtania joytom althousethe immortals
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