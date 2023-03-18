https://gettr.com/post/p2bw2oq636e
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023 Zhongyuan Foshou: The honorable judge, I have no reason to doubt Mr. Miles Guo’s great love and to worry if his love would jeopardize my safety, wealth, and faith. I swear it in the name of God!”
#DOJ #FBI #SEC #GTV
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023 中原佛手战友: “法官先生，我没有任何理由怀疑郭文贵先生的大爱，担心会对我个人安全财富信仰上带来任何损失，我以上帝的名来起誓保证!”
#美国司法部 #美国联邦调查局 #美国证监会 #GTV
