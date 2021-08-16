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Man Forcibly Imprisoned in Mental Asylum For Different Opinion on COVID
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60 views • August 16, 2021
His own wife grassed him up!
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6116b4d6e2af594e75aa5f05
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6116b4d6e2af594e75aa5f05
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