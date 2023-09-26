FBI Secret Involvement On January 6th

Dr. Ron Paul and his co-host, Daniel McAdams, discuss the growing evidence against the FBI and how it had so many 'informants' and 'plants' in the crowd at the Capitol on January 6th, 2020, they need an audit to track all the participants down.





Video Source:

The Liberty Report with Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams -

'Totalitarian UK Parliament Goes FULL STALIN On Russell Brand!'

Closing theme music:

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Follow more of the Liberty report with Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams here:

The Liberty Report

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Liberty Report or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce tue19:30