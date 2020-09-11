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The 1619 Project: Hide Your Kids!
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64 views • September 11, 2020
Do you know what your kids are learning in school? Over 3,500 classrooms in all 50 states have adopted the 1619 Project, which is a series of articles from the New York Times that seek to refocus all of American history on one thing: slavery.
What’s the problem? Besides being a historically inaccurate pile of critical race theory garbage written by journalists and not historians … it is also a not-so-covert piece of Marxist propaganda.
This is the new history that is being taught to your kids!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
What’s the problem? Besides being a historically inaccurate pile of critical race theory garbage written by journalists and not historians … it is also a not-so-covert piece of Marxist propaganda.
This is the new history that is being taught to your kids!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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