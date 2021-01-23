© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A-5 Vigilante: Carrier based Mach-2 nuclear strike bomber
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1221 views • January 23, 2021
Doge Coin address: DM6YaXxsAVrKFYM3XMRhVGjEst6SPqQ5yr
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
The North American A-5 Vigilante was an American carrier-based supersonic bomber designed and built by North American Aviation for the United States Navy. It set several world records, including long-distance speed and altitude records. Prior to 1962 unification of Navy and Air Force designations, it was designated the A3J Vigilante
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
The North American A-5 Vigilante was an American carrier-based supersonic bomber designed and built by North American Aviation for the United States Navy. It set several world records, including long-distance speed and altitude records. Prior to 1962 unification of Navy and Air Force designations, it was designated the A3J Vigilante
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.