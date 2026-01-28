Aldous Huxley & The Fabian Society





The Fabian Society, founded in London in 1884, promoted socialism through gradual reform rather than violent revolution. Instead of seizing power like the Bolsheviks, Fabians sought to infiltrate institutions such as politics, education, and culture, shaping policy from within. Many of its leading figures also embraced eugenics, reflecting the era’s faith in “scientific progress.”





Though their methods differed from the Bolsheviks, the end result would be much the same.