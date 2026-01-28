© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aldous Huxley & The Fabian Society
The Fabian Society, founded in London in 1884, promoted socialism through gradual reform rather than violent revolution. Instead of seizing power like the Bolsheviks, Fabians sought to infiltrate institutions such as politics, education, and culture, shaping policy from within. Many of its leading figures also embraced eugenics, reflecting the era’s faith in “scientific progress.”
Though their methods differed from the Bolsheviks, the end result would be much the same.