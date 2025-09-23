BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The 9/11 Files: Episode 1
Son of the Republic
The CIA’s Secret Mission Gone Wrong

* Mark Rossini, a former FBI agent who was embedded in the CIA’s Bin Laden unit, claims the CIA was fully aware that the 9/11 hijackers were in the United States planning an attack.

* Rather than inform the FBI, the CIA tried to recruit two of the hijackers for a “false-flag” operation, which quickly spiraled out of control.

* The failed mission raises urgent questions about government secrecy, intelligence failures and what really happened before 9/11.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-1

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1970458136327729382

cover-upciatucker carlsonconspiracyworld trade centerfraudpentagon9-11false-flagtwin towersbuilding 7september 11george bushinside jobwtccontrolled demolitionthermiteexplosions9 11tenantsmark rossiniexplosive materials
