© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CIA’s Secret Mission Gone Wrong
* Mark Rossini, a former FBI agent who was embedded in the CIA’s Bin Laden unit, claims the CIA was fully aware that the 9/11 hijackers were in the United States planning an attack.
* Rather than inform the FBI, the CIA tried to recruit two of the hijackers for a “false-flag” operation, which quickly spiraled out of control.
* The failed mission raises urgent questions about government secrecy, intelligence failures and what really happened before 9/11.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-1