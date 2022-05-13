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China rejects America's claim on Ukraine conflict, says countries distorting our position WION
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90 views • May 13, 2022
WION.
China has hit back and said that the accusations against the country's stance on the Russian invasion are absurd. The country's Vice Foreign Minister pointed out that some countries deliberately distorted China's position in an attempt to shift blame.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoTmwiM7_iw
China has hit back and said that the accusations against the country's stance on the Russian invasion are absurd. The country's Vice Foreign Minister pointed out that some countries deliberately distorted China's position in an attempt to shift blame.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoTmwiM7_iw
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