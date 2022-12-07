Ole Dammegard and I discuss pure evil running agencies and countries.

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







michaelj5326 Published October 31, 2022

Please support Ole ‘Arjuna’ Dammegard and his ground breaking research:

Light On Conspiracies: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com

Newsletter: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/oles-newsletter/

Donations: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/sponsorship-donations

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/lightonconspiracies

Paypal Account: [email protected]

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/OleDammegard

Membership: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/membership-signup

Ole’s Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/265343440850488

Telegram: https://t.me/+_8oUyqN3uqRjY2Vk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@lightonconspira

Patreon: CENSORED AND DELETED

Facebook: CENSORED AND DELETED

YouTube: Official channel CENSORED AND DELETED https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJC4FqAIy7iea5WmCyy_kqg

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2sWbo1NQeV2nrQKMYYFGlz?fbclid=IwAR1h6wTNKlKgwjcUkY5HB7BesUf4It83HPWZNYugCv19sM8izQGj-OU_jYA

BitTube: https://bit.tube/LightOnConspiracies

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lightonconspiracies/?hl=en

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/search?q=ole%20dammeg%C3%A5rd&query_urn=soundcloud%3Asearch-autocomplete3A8ca67e1565aa40359c88a7124ae7a9f7&fbclid=IwAR0klIvnf_xXmh8mpiGR3HLUbsBChe9hYQ98yjmv5QpQgjAajIgXDlxtYso

Guestbook: https://lightonconspiracies.com/guest-book/

Michael Jaco:

LANDING PAGE for people to get a "FREE" precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/

Life enhancing natural product line by cutting edge doctor designed to overcome big Farm badness: Root Wellness use Jaco at checkout: https://therootbrands.com/jaco

Operation Tomahawk Information: https://psf.tomahawkswitch.com/switch

Affordable Stem Cell Technology with LifeWave: https://liveyoungerwithmj.com

Use jaco10 for 10% off all Ascent products. Don't forget the best coffee in the world.

Ascent Nutrition Products Use JACO10 for 10% off at checkout: https://goascentnutrition.com/?rfsn=6...

C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...

Sedona Ascension Retreat March 17-19 2023 LIVE at the Sedona Performing Arts Center: https://sedonaascensionretreats.com

Michael Jaco Intuition, RV, RI, Past lives, and much more Courses, Jaco Tube/Social Media, Merchandise and discounted wellness products: https://michaelkjaco.com

The Intuitive Warrior 2nd Edition Book: https://www.bookdepository.com/search...

Youtube backup channel Michael Jaco11: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCabj...

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/unleashingin...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNl2oa7ge...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...

Truth Social: Michael Jaco

Twitter: @michaeljaco9

Telegram: https://t.me/unleashingintuitionsecrets

Podcast Channels:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...

Podbean - https://michaelkjaco.podbean.com

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7pWLzHj...

Amazon Music/Audible - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/684...

Michaelkjaco Website - https://michaelkjaco.com/podcasts/



