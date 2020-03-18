© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Watermelon Song" - Counterfeit Fruit from Heaven
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
260 views • March 18, 2020
Decoding "Watermelon Song"
"Fruit that comes from heaven"
"Quench your thirst forever"
REALLY? Anybody read John 4 and John 6 lately?
Plenty of Code 54 obsession here! "WATERMELON," "RED," "HOOP," "SHOOTING HOOPS"
More reference to Aleister Crowley's Book of Lies, Chapter 46: Buttons and Rosettes
"Fruit that comes from heaven"
"Quench your thirst forever"
REALLY? Anybody read John 4 and John 6 lately?
Plenty of Code 54 obsession here! "WATERMELON," "RED," "HOOP," "SHOOTING HOOPS"
More reference to Aleister Crowley's Book of Lies, Chapter 46: Buttons and Rosettes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.