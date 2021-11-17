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Why did Rachel Maddow spend over 15 minutes last night trying to discredit “QAnon”?
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30 views • November 17, 2021
Why did Rachel Maddow spend over 15 minutes last night trying to discredit “QAnon”?
Why was 90% of the information in her segment misinformation & lies that no real anons believe?
Why did she use the whacky Dallas event from some grifter as the focal point of her story?
Remember, they don’t try to discredit nonsense.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Why was 90% of the information in her segment misinformation & lies that no real anons believe?
Why did she use the whacky Dallas event from some grifter as the focal point of her story?
Remember, they don’t try to discredit nonsense.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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