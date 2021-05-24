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HEAVYSET COMMUNIST VS FIRST GEN IMMIGRANTS
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125 views • May 24, 2021
What a difference some good parents make! It really comes down to how you raise your kids, that's always been the battle. As always, stay til the end for my fav part.
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DID YOU SEE THE NEW CLINTON CRIME FAMILY MERCH?
It's incredible.
LINK: https://shopfleccas.com/
Shirt originally published by @Those Conspiracy Guys
HAVE YOU SIGNED UP FOR THE FLECCAS FRIDAY NEWSLETTER YET?
It's the best way to stay connected in case I get zucked!
LINK: http://eepurl.com/hn9ZpX
HELP ME ORDER UBER EATS DURING LONG EDITING DAYS (thank you!):
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
FOLLOW RICHARD RAT BOY:
https://www.instagram.com/richardratboy/
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:
https://youtu.be/G_JP_Wcq-yI
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