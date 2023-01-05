Woman HOSPITALIZED by VAXX poison begs everyone to get POISONED TOO

@vanessafeltzofficial

"Speaking from my daughter’s hospital bed. She has been on a drip since Thursday. She has ‘flu’. She has been vaccinated. The consultant said if she hadn’t things would be even worse. She says to ask you please get your ‘flu’ vaccine. 🌸🌸

6w

Vanessa Feltz

📺 @thismorning @talktv

📰 @dailyexpress ✒️ @bestmagofficial"

Her daughter was injected ~ 3-weeks prior.

