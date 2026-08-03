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Glaucoma Isn’t What Doctors Tell You – Dr. Joel Wallach’s Shocking Truth #glaucoma
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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Glaucoma Isn’t What Doctors Tell You – Dr. Joel Wallach’s Shocking Truth

https://infohealthnews.com

(800) 212-2613

Call now to speak with an associate or place an order:


Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the real nutritional and structural causes behind glaucoma that mainstream medicine often overlooks. Learn why eye pressure, optic nerve issues, and vision loss may be linked to mineral deficiencies, osteoporosis of the skull, blocked micro-circulation, and diet — and what natural steps he recommends to support healthy eyes.For more information and to order Youngevity supplements recommended by Dr. Wallach, visit:

 https://infohealthnews.com

Call now to speak with an associate or place an order:

(800) 212-2613


Dr Wallach recommends

Healthy Body Brain and Heart Pak™ 2.0 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

Ultimate Daily Classic™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html

Ultimate™ Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html

Ocutiv™https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ocutiv-trade.html

Slender FX™ Sweet Eze™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/slender-fx-trade-sweet-eze-trade-120-capsules-1.html?sku=21014


Timestamps:

0:00 – Introduction

0:45 – What doctors typically say about glaucoma

2:10 – Dr. Wallach’s shocking truth on the real cause

4:30 – Osteoporosis of the skull & optic nerve pressure

6:15 – Diet changes (no fried foods, oils, or gluten)

8:00 – Recommended nutrients & support protocol

9:45 – Final advice & how to get started


#glaucoma

 #DrJoelWallach #NaturalHealth #EyeHealth #MineralDeficiency #Youngevity #InfoHealthNews #HolisticHealth #VisionSupport #Osteoporosis #OpticNerve #HealthyEyes

Keywords
natural remediesholistic healthyoungevitydr joel wallacheye healthglaucomajoel wallachhealthy visionnutritional deficiencymineral deficiencyoptic nervevision supportinfohealth newsnatural glaucoma treatmenthigh eye pressureglaucoma causesreverse glaucomaeye pressure reliefwallach glaucomaalternative eye care
Chapters

0:00– Introduction

0:45– What doctors typically say about glaucoma

2:10– Dr. Wallach’s shocking truth on the real cause

4:30– Osteoporosis of the skull & optic nerve pressure

6:15– Diet changes (no fried foods, oils, or gluten)

8:00– Recommended nutrients & support protocol

9:45– Final advice & how to get started

12:02End Screen

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