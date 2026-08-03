Glaucoma Isn’t What Doctors Tell You – Dr. Joel Wallach’s Shocking Truth #glaucoma

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Glaucoma Isn’t What Doctors Tell You – Dr. Joel Wallach’s Shocking Truth
(800) 212-2613
Call now to speak with an associate or place an order:
Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the real nutritional and structural causes behind glaucoma that mainstream medicine often overlooks. Learn why eye pressure, optic nerve issues, and vision loss may be linked to mineral deficiencies, osteoporosis of the skull, blocked micro-circulation, and diet — and what natural steps he recommends to support healthy eyes.For more information and to order Youngevity supplements recommended by Dr. Wallach, visit:
https://infohealthnews.com
Call now to speak with an associate or place an order:
(800) 212-2613
Dr Wallach recommends
Healthy Body Brain and Heart Pak™ 2.0 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html
Ultimate Daily Classic™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html
Ultimate™ Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html
Ocutiv™https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ocutiv-trade.html
Slender FX™ Sweet Eze™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/slender-fx-trade-sweet-eze-trade-120-capsules-1.html?sku=21014
Timestamps:
0:00 – Introduction
0:45 – What doctors typically say about glaucoma
2:10 – Dr. Wallach’s shocking truth on the real cause
4:30 – Osteoporosis of the skull & optic nerve pressure
6:15 – Diet changes (no fried foods, oils, or gluten)
8:00 – Recommended nutrients & support protocol
9:45 – Final advice & how to get started
#glaucoma
#DrJoelWallach #NaturalHealth #EyeHealth #MineralDeficiency #Youngevity #InfoHealthNews #HolisticHealth #VisionSupport #Osteoporosis #OpticNerve #HealthyEyes
0:00– Introduction
0:45– What doctors typically say about glaucoma
2:10– Dr. Wallach’s shocking truth on the real cause
4:30– Osteoporosis of the skull & optic nerve pressure
6:15– Diet changes (no fried foods, oils, or gluten)
8:00– Recommended nutrients & support protocol
9:45– Final advice & how to get started
12:02End Screen