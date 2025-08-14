© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Churches Are Adult Day Care Centers
25 views • 1 day ago
- In praise of Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones and Steve Bann
- Home Ownersship and Marriage in Freefall -- proof of the destruction of America.
- Usury and Fractional Reserve banking (the Jews) as core components of our slavery.
- Cycle of Oppression and the need for a deeply grassroots revival of a White and Christian identity and nation led by Priests. Pastors, Preachers who do not fear Satan's hordes.
- The Church as Adult Day Care centers . . . worthless.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
