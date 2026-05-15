Judgment is coming: repent from your sins or perish

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Credits to Jesus is Lord





We must repent of our sins by asking God to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness according to 1 John 1:9. And the pure, holy sinless blood of Christ washes our sins away upon sincere repentance on our part.





Do not take Christ’s sacrifice on the cross for granted. His love, mercy and grace are offered to you if you can only accept Him as your Lord, God, King, Savior and Creator.





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