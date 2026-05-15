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Judgment is coming: repent from your sins or perish
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Jesus is Lord


We must repent of our sins by asking God to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness according to 1 John 1:9. And the pure, holy sinless blood of Christ washes our sins away upon sincere repentance on our part.


Do not take Christ’s sacrifice on the cross for granted. His love, mercy and grace are offered to you if you can only accept Him as your Lord, God, King, Savior and Creator.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuarepentson of godjudgmentyahabbaelohimsinsimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysperishfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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