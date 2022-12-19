Chinese People Shall Do Their Best To Reveal the Truth About the Communist China to the World

https://gnews.org/articles/603007
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 American friend told the Chinese people inside the Communist China: Please do everything you can to expose the truth about the Communist China to the world, so that conscientious Westerners can be motivated to do more.
