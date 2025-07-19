Drohnenflug Berneroberland Lenk 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zum Geniessen... / To enjoy...
"D'Sibe Brünne" - Die Quelle der Simme oberhalb Lenk im Simmental
Videoaufnahme mit meiner DJI Mini 4 Pro
Hintergrundmusic vom Album "Steel Tongue Drum Improvisations Vol. 1"
__________________________________________________________
"D'Sibe Brünne" - The spring of the Simme above Lenk im Simmental
Video recording with my DJI Mini 4 Pro
Background music from the album "Steel Tongue Drum Improvisations Vol. 1"
Music & Video copyright by Yardley Pearson Photography 2025