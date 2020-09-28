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Must watch! Cops, crops and the UN. 3 events to prepare for! Part 2
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77 views • September 28, 2020
On this 2nd episode of our 3 part series on the Man Made Survival Show we talk about the different things people need to pay closer attention.
We discuss the fact that 39 states have no funds to pay their bills. Causing a potential economic depressing that would include no longer affording to feed million of poor Americans.
Always Ready!
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We discuss the fact that 39 states have no funds to pay their bills. Causing a potential economic depressing that would include no longer affording to feed million of poor Americans.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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