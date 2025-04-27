BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did They Get Her? Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Suspiciously Dies After Warning Shes Not Suicidal
997 views • 7 days ago

Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent victim, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide on Thursday according to her family - weeks after she said she had 'days to live' and was in renal failure following a collision with a bus.

 The 41-year-old died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," he family said in a statement to NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epstein-abuse-victim-virginia-giuffre-dies-suicide-according-family

