CDC Director Mandy Cohen Recommends A COVID mRNA Booster For Everyone 6 Months And Older.🤣
Pfizer's Latest Booster Received Approval Based On a Study Involving 10 Mice.
Moderna's new booster had a two-week trial with 50 people, resulting in one adverse event requiring medical attention.
Moderna did not provide any details about that adverse event.
Trust the science!
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1702592029992366582
