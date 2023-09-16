Create New Account
CDC Director Mandy Cohen Recommends A COVID mRNA Booster For Everyone 6 Months And Older.🤣
CDC Director Mandy Cohen Recommends A COVID mRNA Booster For Everyone 6 Months And Older.🤣


Pfizer's Latest Booster Received Approval Based On a Study Involving 10 Mice.


Moderna's new booster had a two-week trial with 50 people, resulting in one adverse event requiring medical attention.


Moderna did not provide any details about that adverse event.


Trust the science!


