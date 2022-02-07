© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WEF Admit they Have Agents In Government Cabinets Around The World.
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • February 07, 2022
WEF Admit they Have Agents In Government Cabinets Around The World.
https://rumble.com/vu9hxw-wef-admit-they-have-agents-in-government-cabinets-around-the-world..html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Schwab talks about penetrating governments around the world. In terms where the WEF can assert their agenda. However, not certain he will be outside of prison to witness the achievement of his aims.
Ref:- https://www.docdroid.com/WUjv6iw/icc-complaint-7-1-pdf
Sources:
*****************
Schwab Video (our) (start at 01:00:45): - https://bit.ly/3rdogCt
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3GhprW2
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9hxw-wef-admit-they-have-agents-in-government-cabinets-around-the-world..html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Schwab talks about penetrating governments around the world. In terms where the WEF can assert their agenda. However, not certain he will be outside of prison to witness the achievement of his aims.
Ref:- https://www.docdroid.com/WUjv6iw/icc-complaint-7-1-pdf
Sources:
*****************
Schwab Video (our) (start at 01:00:45): - https://bit.ly/3rdogCt
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3GhprW2
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.