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COVID-19 Long Haulers - The Leftovers From The Biological Weapon And How It Ruins Your Life
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82 views • September 28, 2021
Tonight I spoke about a syndrome called COVID-19 Long Haulers. Some people get over the infection and get back to normal. Others, like myself, acquire a syndrome where we get flareups and/or continual and residual side effects that can go on for months. I told the story about how we got COVID back in January of 2020 and I had it again in June of that same year. I went on to talk about the Long Haulers, how it ruins your life, how it creates a stigma between us and doctors, employers and other people and I ask the question if it will ever be recognized as a medical condition (as a diagnosis) so that we can benefit from some well needed financial help and disability benefits.
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