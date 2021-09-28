COVID-19 Long Haulers - The Leftovers From The Biological Weapon And How It Ruins Your Life

Tonight I spoke about a syndrome called COVID-19 Long Haulers. Some people get over the infection and get back to normal. Others, like myself, acquire a syndrome where we get flareups and/or continual and residual side effects that can go on for months. I told the story about how we got COVID back in January of 2020 and I had it again in June of that same year. I went on to talk about the Long Haulers, how it ruins your life, how it creates a stigma between us and doctors, employers and other people and I ask the question if it will ever be recognized as a medical condition (as a diagnosis) so that we can benefit from some well needed financial help and disability benefits.