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CHRIS WHITTY, RIDICULED, CALLS FOR HIS ARREST BY THE CROWD AT LECTURE
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501 views • November 25, 2021
CHRIS WHITTY, RIDICULED, CALLS FOR HIS ARREST BY THE CROWD AT LECTURE
https://rumble.com/vpszl9-chris-whitty-ridiculed-calls-for-his-arrest-by-the-crowd-at-lecture.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Professor Chris Whitty, UK government advisor, delivers a lecture at the Museum of London for Gresham College and is ridiculed on his comparison of past draconian measures exceeding those utilised in the Britain today. HE IS ALS RESPONSIBLE FOR ADVISING CHLORINE BE PUT IN UK WATER SUPPLY,
24th November 2021, London.
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https://rumble.com/vpszl9-chris-whitty-ridiculed-calls-for-his-arrest-by-the-crowd-at-lecture.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Professor Chris Whitty, UK government advisor, delivers a lecture at the Museum of London for Gresham College and is ridiculed on his comparison of past draconian measures exceeding those utilised in the Britain today. HE IS ALS RESPONSIBLE FOR ADVISING CHLORINE BE PUT IN UK WATER SUPPLY,
24th November 2021, London.
Thanks for watching the video. If you'd like to show your support - please like and share, and feel free to leave your comments. Subscribe for more content, uploaded regularly - and hit the notification bell to be informed when new videos premiere so you can join in the live chat.
We survive off of your donations. Fancy helping to support us to keep going?
All options: https://www.resistancegb.org/donate/
* Subscribestar (support monthly from less than £1 a week): https://www.subscribestar.com/resistance-gb
* Paypal (best for larger donations): https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/resistanceGB
* Buymeacoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/resistancegb
https://ResistanceGB.org
https://linktr.ee/resistancegb
Alt-media:
Rumble (livestream archive): https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceGB
Telegram (news. updates & chat): https://t.me/ResistanceGB & https://t.me/ResistanceGBchat
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