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CHRIS WHITTY, RIDICULED, CALLS FOR HIS ARREST BY THE CROWD AT LECTURE
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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CHRIS WHITTY, RIDICULED, CALLS FOR HIS ARREST BY THE CROWD AT LECTURE
https://rumble.com/vpszl9-chris-whitty-ridiculed-calls-for-his-arrest-by-the-crowd-at-lecture.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Professor Chris Whitty, UK government advisor, delivers a lecture at the Museum of London for Gresham College and is ridiculed on his comparison of past draconian measures exceeding those utilised in the Britain today. HE IS ALS RESPONSIBLE FOR ADVISING CHLORINE BE PUT IN UK WATER SUPPLY,
24th November 2021, London.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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