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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, July 23, Bi-weekly Compilation of top critical current clips.
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26 views • July 24, 2020
Our Bi-weekly Compilation of critical current clips - 8 in this hour: Summary, Max Igan, Ed Snowden, Architects of COVID, Trump & Sun Tsu, Pastor Locke, Vaccine Dr., and Vaccines exposed. powerful pertinent info - each worth viewing and sharing....
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