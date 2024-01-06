Truth Seekers Radio Mini Report - The Truth About the "15 Minute Cities"

Angeline Marie discusses the real reason for "15 Minute Cities"...is it about reducing carbon emissions or reducing your liberties?
Sources:
Gates of Hell: Why Bill Gates is the Most Dangerous Man in the World
Daniel Jupp
Soul-less Society: The Ultimate Deception That Took the Land of Plenty to a Nation of Death
visit: https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/
Realtor.com- Implementing 15-Minute Cities: Where to Start?
https://www.nar.realtor/on-common-ground/implementing-15-minute-cities-where-to-start
C40 Cities: https://www.c40.org/
#ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #SustainableDevelopment #15MinuteCities #GatesofHell
