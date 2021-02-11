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Paul addresses Lies from GUFON and his Fans about him - cherry picking ] - OT Chan Live#371
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1 view • February 11, 2021
#LIES #GUFON #CHARACTERATTACK
Sorry the Men in Black added crackle to the audio
dam mixer BUG Strikes again.. I tried to improve the audio
but its far from perfect
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) More evidence on CGI used by TPOM used days ago 8 Feb
and used on their Promo Trailer to Amazon Prime UFO reports
3) GUFON Character Attacking Paul yet again and taking
what I said out of context and twisting it to his Narrative
a) Lies about my Subs.. I point out I said I got 20 more subs
not on YT but Bitchute.. and my overall subs from all Media
sites is 3900+ as I upload too as its not about the money unlike those guys
hanging on the YT platform and Amazon.
b) Attacks Paul about calling Chase Fat. I wasnt name calling like he
did to a few females. I play clips. I was being truth shes got fat
and double in size comparing latest photo with 2 years ago.
c) Attacks Pauls Music and Singing but still fails to sing along
even though the lyrics are on the screen as it plays. claims didnt
know the song when words are on screen to follow along
d) Claims I said hoaxed the story on the car.. I said added fake news
and deception on its designing and claims of meta propulsion wasnt
not written on 2 websites I pointed out. but uses hydrogen fuel cell which is H + O.. so ....
e) Mocks my voice and sounds nothing like me.
f) Mocks me exposing TPOM.. showed star of david and talked
nonsense about it..
He proved it was a very poor effort and attack on my character
again and I have again destroyed him with my replies.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Sorry the Men in Black added crackle to the audio
dam mixer BUG Strikes again.. I tried to improve the audio
but its far from perfect
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) More evidence on CGI used by TPOM used days ago 8 Feb
and used on their Promo Trailer to Amazon Prime UFO reports
3) GUFON Character Attacking Paul yet again and taking
what I said out of context and twisting it to his Narrative
a) Lies about my Subs.. I point out I said I got 20 more subs
not on YT but Bitchute.. and my overall subs from all Media
sites is 3900+ as I upload too as its not about the money unlike those guys
hanging on the YT platform and Amazon.
b) Attacks Paul about calling Chase Fat. I wasnt name calling like he
did to a few females. I play clips. I was being truth shes got fat
and double in size comparing latest photo with 2 years ago.
c) Attacks Pauls Music and Singing but still fails to sing along
even though the lyrics are on the screen as it plays. claims didnt
know the song when words are on screen to follow along
d) Claims I said hoaxed the story on the car.. I said added fake news
and deception on its designing and claims of meta propulsion wasnt
not written on 2 websites I pointed out. but uses hydrogen fuel cell which is H + O.. so ....
e) Mocks my voice and sounds nothing like me.
f) Mocks me exposing TPOM.. showed star of david and talked
nonsense about it..
He proved it was a very poor effort and attack on my character
again and I have again destroyed him with my replies.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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