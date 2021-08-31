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Dr. Michael Palmer, Catherine Austin Fitts | Understanding Medical & Economic COVID Motives
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Dr. Michael Palmer and Cathrine Austin Fitts, discuss COVID-19 and how to understand the various motives surrounding it through a combined lens of science, medicine and economics. 
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives/

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Source links:
doctors4covidethics.org
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2107456
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.23.21257686v1.full.pdf
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Pfizer-mRNA-goes-to-Ovaries.pdf
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/unjustified-dishonest-dangerous-fda-approval-pfizers-injection-clearing-up-confusion/

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-30-21:1. August 31, 2021.


Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr Michael Palmer, Understanding Medical and Economic COVID Motives, TLAV, August 31 2021.
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catherine austin fittstlavdr michael palmer
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