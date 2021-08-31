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Dr. Michael Palmer, Catherine Austin Fitts | Understanding Medical & Economic COVID Motives
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131 views • August 31, 2021
Dr. Michael Palmer and Cathrine Austin Fitts, discuss COVID-19 and how to understand the various motives surrounding it through a combined lens of science, medicine and economics.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives/
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"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Source links:
doctors4covidethics.org
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2107456
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.23.21257686v1.full.pdf
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Pfizer-mRNA-goes-to-Ovaries.pdf
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/unjustified-dishonest-dangerous-fda-approval-pfizers-injection-clearing-up-confusion/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-30-21:1. August 31, 2021.
Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr Michael Palmer, Understanding Medical and Economic COVID Motives, TLAV, August 31 2021.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-michael-palmer-catherine-austin-fitts-interview-understanding-medical-economic-covid-motives/
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian1113
Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdLXk-XLylNh0QxgXAceHmg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
LBRY/Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
https://brandnewtube.com/@TLAVagabond
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Source links:
doctors4covidethics.org
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2107456
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.23.21257686v1.full.pdf
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Pfizer-mRNA-goes-to-Ovaries.pdf
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/unjustified-dishonest-dangerous-fda-approval-pfizers-injection-clearing-up-confusion/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-30-21:1. August 31, 2021.
Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr Michael Palmer, Understanding Medical and Economic COVID Motives, TLAV, August 31 2021.
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