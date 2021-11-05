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Dr. Igor Shepherd: Covid is a Global Military Operation, We’re Facing Genetic Genocide
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2249 views • November 05, 2021
Former Soviet military physician Dr. Igor Shepherd provides his analysis of the current so-called pandemic, which he says is an enormous global military psychological operation implemented by communist-crazies who have infiltrated the governments of all nations. Their goal is to silently usher in a post-Covid-19 world government via The Great Reset and decimate all freedoms and civil rights. SARS-CoV-2 (and all of its deadly variants) does not exist, and is not a bioweapon from the Wuhan lab in China. The ruse of an actual virus is required in order to mandate the true biological weapon, the Covid-19 vaccinations, for the purposes of the DNA transformation of humanity and genocide (depopulation). He believes that the great power rivalry between the East and West is a charade and that all states are on the same page. However, it is possible that there is a second military component to follow the ongoing silent and biological first phase of the Covid operation. America has become spiritually, economically, and politically bankrupt. Having been removed from superpower position, it also risks being physically destroyed.
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Show Notes
Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About Horrors of the Covid Vaccine https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/gary-d-barnett/dr-igor-shepherds-talk-about-the-horrors-of-the-covid-vaccine-full-transcript
The Backsliding of America https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/dr-igor-shepherd/the-backsliding-of-america
Covid-19: A Psychological Military Operation, Part 2 https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/dr-igor-shepherd/covid-19-a-psychological-military-operation-part-2
Covid-19: A Psychological Military Operation, Part I https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/dr-igor-shepherd/covid-19-a-psychological-military-operation-part-i
Sustainability and Super Pandemics: The Connection https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/dr-igor-shepherd/sustainability-and-super-pandemics-the-connection
mRNA Vaccines: The Silent Weapon https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/dr-igor-shepherd/mrna-vaccines-the-silent-weapon
About Dr. Igor Shepherd
Dr. Igor Shepherd is a nationwide public speaker on WMD’s and counter-terrorism, and spent the last 20 years working in the public health arena training hospitals, healthcare professionals, first responders, law enforcement, federal agencies, and military on CBRNE preparedness.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About Horrors of the Covid Vaccine https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/gary-d-barnett/dr-igor-shepherds-talk-about-the-horrors-of-the-covid-vaccine-full-transcript
The Backsliding of America https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/dr-igor-shepherd/the-backsliding-of-america
Covid-19: A Psychological Military Operation, Part 2 https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/dr-igor-shepherd/covid-19-a-psychological-military-operation-part-2
Covid-19: A Psychological Military Operation, Part I https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/dr-igor-shepherd/covid-19-a-psychological-military-operation-part-i
Sustainability and Super Pandemics: The Connection https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/dr-igor-shepherd/sustainability-and-super-pandemics-the-connection
mRNA Vaccines: The Silent Weapon https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/dr-igor-shepherd/mrna-vaccines-the-silent-weapon
About Dr. Igor Shepherd
Dr. Igor Shepherd is a nationwide public speaker on WMD’s and counter-terrorism, and spent the last 20 years working in the public health arena training hospitals, healthcare professionals, first responders, law enforcement, federal agencies, and military on CBRNE preparedness.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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