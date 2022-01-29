Robert Malone: Fight for Our Children and Do Not Comply

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01/23/2022 Robert Malone: I’m a physician and a scientist, highly trained and experienced in developing vaccines and other medicines. We should not have politicized the public health response to COVID-19. Regarding the genetic COVID vaccines, the science is settled that they’re not working. These genetic vaccines are leaky and have poor durability. And even if every man, woman, and child in the United States were vaccinated, these products cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID. They are not completely safe, and the full nature of the risks remains unknown. To protect our children is job one, it is your job. It is my job. Many things that our public health system has demanded we do to our children have directly harmed them. So, fight for your children. Do not comply.