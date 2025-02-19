Inverted Delta Crash: Opr by Endeavor Air, DEI all-female 'unmanned' flights video

Delta flight operated by Endeavor Air, a small airline obsessed with all-female 'unmanned' flights.

Endeavor Air has been slammed on social media for being too focused on DEI after one of their planes crashed at Toronto Airport on Monday.

The Delta subsidiary had been operating Flight 4819 when it crash-landed at Toronto Pearson Airport amid windy weather.

The cause of the crash - which left 18 people with minor injuries - is not yet known, with the 80 people onboard making it out alive after it ended up on its roof.

More at the Daily Mail today:

Endeavour Air slammed for 'DEI obsessed' social media after Toronto plane crash

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14413759/endeavour-air-slammed-dei-social-media-toronto-plane-crash.html

