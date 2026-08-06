The Real Story of King Arthur by H.J. Armstrong

This is an actual account given to me by agent code name H.J. Armstrong, which I discussed at length with him via email, and also other topics and missions. I realize those watching may have objections or not believe this account is anything but fiction, and I myself am not sure about what really happened with this, as also alternate timelines are complex and confusing. I also asked Armstrong detailed questions about this, trying to get to the bottom of the differences between the Geoffrey of Monmouth account and what Armstrong encountered, and one thought I had was that there had been timeline interference trying to get rid of Arthur, perhaps by some enemy like the Romulans, and this resulted in the spontaneous timeline shift of Arwel Edwards, like a timeline self-correction, but this is all speculation.





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